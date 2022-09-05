Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.62.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $24.50 on Monday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,301,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,845,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,096 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,315,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.