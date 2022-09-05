Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives $26.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $999.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 106.75%. The business had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $39,457.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,754.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $39,457.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,754.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $80,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $564,272.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,059 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth $2,693,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

