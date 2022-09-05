Axe Market Cap Reaches $59,341.68 (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $59,341.68 and approximately $2.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axe has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00245328 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000457 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.