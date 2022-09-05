Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Azimut Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07.

About Azimut

(Get Rating)

Azimut Holding S.p.A. operates in the asset management sector. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, China, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.