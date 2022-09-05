Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last Week

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $55.05 million and $16.39 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $4.39 or 0.00022198 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,776.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00134853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036737 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022249 BTC.

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

