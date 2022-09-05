Banco de Sabadell S.A Acquires 5,133 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $291,233,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 17,971.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 918,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,258,000 after purchasing an additional 913,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,211,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of VLO traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.82. The company had a trading volume of 131,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.04. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $61.86 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.23.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

