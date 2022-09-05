Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys 1,233 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.9% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

PG stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.16. The company had a trading volume of 323,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,659,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $327.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.24.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

