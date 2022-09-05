Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Baxter International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

Baxter International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BAX stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $56.21. The company had a trading volume of 205,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,757. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.88 and a twelve month high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

