Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $903,000 Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of BTI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.66. 76,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,386. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

