Banco de Sabadell S.A Increases Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Autoliv Price Performance

NYSE:ALV traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,285. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In related news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 75,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $5,969,303.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,298,508 shares in the company, valued at $494,999,743.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autoliv news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 75,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $5,969,303.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,298,508 shares in the company, valued at $494,999,743.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $264,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 and have sold 2,496 shares valued at $209,361. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Stories

