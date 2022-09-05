Banco de Sabadell S.A Invests $34,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,102,000 after purchasing an additional 90,680 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 705.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 57,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,779,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,558,680. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.33 and its 200-day moving average is $188.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

