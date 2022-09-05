Banco de Sabadell S.A Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 2.2% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Chevron by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.85.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.85. 312,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,863,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $310.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

