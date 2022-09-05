Banco de Sabadell S.A Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 2.8% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.11.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $284.07. 92,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,834. The stock has a market cap of $179.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.94 and its 200 day moving average is $304.09. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

