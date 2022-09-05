Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 2,343 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Banco de Sabadell S.A decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $545,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.32. The stock had a trading volume of 46,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.61.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,168 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,264 over the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

