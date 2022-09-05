Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bankinter from €6.30 ($6.43) to €6.75 ($6.89) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bankinter from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.80 ($6.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Bankinter Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $5.11 on Monday. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $6.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

