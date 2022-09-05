Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Holdings Raised by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 72.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth $967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE:BCS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.72. 1,272,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,679,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2094 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

