Barclays Trims SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Target Price to $11.00

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.20.

SCWX stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.89.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 22,538 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $239,578.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 590,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,459.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 105,788 shares of company stock worth $1,108,865 over the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 35.2% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 21,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 113.7% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 31.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 41,035 shares during the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

