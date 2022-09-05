Bee Token (BGC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $287,170.27

Bee Token (BGC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. Bee Token has a total market capitalization of $287,170.27 and approximately $24,567.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bee Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bee Token has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,878.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00036432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00132542 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022134 BTC.

Bee Token is a coin. Bee Token’s total supply is 997,317,955 coins and its circulating supply is 87,791,667 coins. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bee Token is medium.com/@thebeetoken. Bee Token’s official website is www.beetoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beenest is a home-sharing platform powered by the Bee Token (BEE) that aims to make the bridge between guests and hosts without any commission. The platform is build on top of set Bee Protocols ( Ethereum protocols) that can support other future sharing economy dApps. Moreover, the platform will feature a secure payment system with two authentication P2P entities, a decentralized arbitration system, and a reputation system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The Bee token (BEE) will be used as the access token to the platform services and also to reward the network users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bee Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

