Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on the stock.

PPHE Hotel Group Price Performance

PPHE Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 1,415 ($17.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of £601.38 million and a PE ratio of -11.55. PPHE Hotel Group has a one year low of GBX 1,269.60 ($15.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,617.25 ($19.54). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,452.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,458.17.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

PPHE Hotel Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

See Also

