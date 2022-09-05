BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Stock Price Down 2.1%

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. 139,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 47,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

BeWhere Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$20.74 million and a P/E ratio of 23.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward George Kulperger purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 678,549 shares in the company, valued at C$162,376.78. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 265,000 shares of company stock worth $62,260.

About BeWhere

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. It develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

