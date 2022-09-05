BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 11.3%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after buying an additional 9,102,674 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BHP Group by 136.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,427 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $104,205,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,387,000 after acquiring an additional 931,440 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BHP Group



BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

