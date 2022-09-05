Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Bill.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Atika Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Bill.com worth $20,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.64. 75,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,606. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 2.15. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.10 and a 200-day moving average of $162.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bill.com to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.26.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,913 shares of company stock worth $28,740,265. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

