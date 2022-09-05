Binemon Price Tops $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Binemon has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $751,422.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binemon has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002521 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001698 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00833403 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015743 BTC.
Binemon Profile
Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
