Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Decreases Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,319 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after acquiring an additional 273,128 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DSGX stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.75. 20,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,978. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.