Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for approximately 4.1% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $13,914,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MSCI Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:MSCI traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $451.95. 9,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $455.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.54.
MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.
MSCI Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.44%.
About MSCI
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.
