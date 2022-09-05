Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Has $14.70 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 5.8% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $4.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $347.63. 87,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,398. The stock has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.