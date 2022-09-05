Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Sells 5,805 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Roper Technologies stock traded down $4.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $400.92. 9,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,561. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $414.07 and its 200 day moving average is $433.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.51 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.