Bison Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $128.48 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.22 and its 200 day moving average is $143.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

