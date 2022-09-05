Bison Wealth LLC Has $422,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 612,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,294,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $186.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.62 and its 200-day moving average is $196.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.