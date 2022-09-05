Bison Wealth LLC Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 161.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,649 shares of company stock worth $2,370,516. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.