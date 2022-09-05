BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.78.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.37. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $33,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,626.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $33,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,626.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $204,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3,036.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 458.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

