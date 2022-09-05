Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLN. TD Securities lowered their price target on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BLN opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.92.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$16.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

