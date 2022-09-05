Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Raymond James

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BLKLF. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Blackline Safety to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35.

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

