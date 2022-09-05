BonFi (BNF) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.00

BonFi (BNF) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, BonFi has traded 45.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BonFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BonFi has a market cap of $27,086.57 and $26.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BonFi

BonFi (CRYPTO:BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BonFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

