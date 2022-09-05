Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.13. The stock had a trading volume of 39,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average is $87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $99.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,038.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,825 shares of company stock worth $15,847,653 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

