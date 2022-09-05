BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.93.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Performance

BP stock opened at $31.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. BP has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.99. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BP will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in BP by 200.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.