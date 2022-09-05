Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) & Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Critical Review

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -81.36% -72.78% Brickell Biotech -643.48% -147.12% -120.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aptose Biosciences and Brickell Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Brickell Biotech 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,029.65%. Brickell Biotech has a consensus target price of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,514.46%. Given Brickell Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Aptose Biosciences.

27.2% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Brickell Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$65.35 million ($0.63) -1.22 Brickell Biotech $400,000.00 17.89 -$39.47 million ($13.52) -0.18

Brickell Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Aptose Biosciences. Aptose Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats Brickell Biotech on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., Voronoi Inc., Bodor Laboratories, Inc. and Dr. Nicholas S. Bodor, and AnGes, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

