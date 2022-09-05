BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 755,016 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,425,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755,016 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for about 2.3% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.65% of TC Energy worth $362,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in TC Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 110,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.03. 73,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,315. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRP shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

