BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $36 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,228 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $36,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.63.

LLY traded down $7.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $301.33. 147,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

