BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 144,063 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 144,063 shares during the quarter. LHC Group accounts for about 0.9% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 2.67% of LHC Group worth $139,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 377.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in LHC Group by 762.1% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,938. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.49. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $186.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.19.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.