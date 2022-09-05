BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,101,796 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,075,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,101,796 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.11% of Manulife Financial worth $44,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,442,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,414,000 after buying an additional 2,891,888 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,413,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,322,000 after buying an additional 2,403,884 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,902,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,651,000 after buying an additional 2,222,293 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3,243.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,848,000 after buying an additional 2,220,300 shares during the period. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MFC. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 428,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,916. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.