Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 419.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,781,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.92.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $8.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $500.22. 182,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,413. The company has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.88. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $463.91 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

