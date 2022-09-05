Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Broadwind from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadwind currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Broadwind Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.35. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Broadwind by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 149,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 0.5% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,734,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind Company Profile



Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

