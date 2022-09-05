Brokerages Set Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Target Price at $21.80

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Insider Transactions at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

In related news, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $69,205.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $69,205.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,964,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,029 over the last 90 days. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 682.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 130,059 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 175.0% in the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 550,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at $1,185,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDRX opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading

