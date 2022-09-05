Brokerages Set Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) PT at $14.48

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.48.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZUL shares. Barclays downgraded Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Azul Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $9.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Azul has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

About Azul

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Azul by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 374,935 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Azul by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,890,000 after purchasing an additional 695,200 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Azul by 4.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,513,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 115,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Azul by 4.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,562,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 72,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 1.5% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,242,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

See Also

