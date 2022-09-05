Brokerages Set Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) PT at $14.48

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.48.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZUL shares. Barclays downgraded Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
Azul Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $9.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Azul has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $22.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul
About Azul
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.
