Brokerages Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Target Price at C$104.21

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$97.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CM shares. CSFB set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

CM opened at C$61.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$55.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$59.03 and a 1-year high of C$83.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$105.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

