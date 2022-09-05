Brokerages Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target at $19.90

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.67) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $25,551.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at $714,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig purchased 8,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $25,551.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,908 shares of company stock worth $50,878. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,208,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,903 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $12,579,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $13,067,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

