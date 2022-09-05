Brokerages Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Target Price at C$148.11

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$148.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of X stock opened at C$131.60 on Monday. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$121.42 and a 12 month high of C$141.82. The stock has a market cap of C$7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$130.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$131.49.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.6099998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.