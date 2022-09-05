Brokerages Set Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Price Target at $4.70

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.70.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WIT shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Macquarie raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
Wipro Price Performance
NYSE WIT opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Wipro has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $9.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Wipro by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 24.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.
Wipro Company Profile
Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wipro (WIT)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.