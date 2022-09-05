Brokerages Set Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Price Target at $4.70

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WIT shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Macquarie raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

NYSE WIT opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Wipro has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 14.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Wipro by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 24.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

