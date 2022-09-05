Cardano Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Cardano has a market cap of $16.97 billion and $736.13 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00100931 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00033137 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00021794 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00260029 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00019447 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,854,947,575 coins and its circulating supply is 34,182,044,153 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

